Dansk will start in Monday's road game against the Flyers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

It has been nearly two years since Dansk's last NHL start, but the Golden Knights need to rest Marc-Andre Fleury, who has played in all nine games and started eight of those contests this year, with Malcolm Subban (lower body) still out. Dansk was solid with AHL Chicago last year, posting a .913 save percentage and 27-13-2 record, and a matchup against the 2-3-1 Flyers is a good time to get him action with the big club.