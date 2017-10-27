Dansk will patrol the blue paint at home against Colorado on Friday.

Dansk is undefeated in his NHL career -- all two appearances. While it is certainly impressive that the netminder has recorded wins in two straight outings, he is still a relatively untested player. If the 23-year-old does struggle, he has the benefit of playing behind an offense that is netting 3.38 goals per game -- third best in the league.

