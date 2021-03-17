Dansk has been promoted to Vegas' active roster ahead of Wednesday night's game versus San Jose.
Dansk's promotion suggests Robin Lehner (upper body) won't be available against the Sharks. Dansk surrendered four goal on 29 shots in his lone NHL appearance of the season against San Jose on March 5.
