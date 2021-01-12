Dansk was placed on waivers by the Golden Knights on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It's no secret that the Golden Knights will deploy Robin Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury as the team's top two netminders this season. However, Dansk demonstrated in the team's inaugural season that he can be relied upon in a pinch, as evidenced by his robust .946 save percentage and a shutout through four games. The Swedish backstop was blitzed for six goals allowed in his lone NHL appearance last season, but Vegas still rewarded him with a one-year, $700,000 extension last June.