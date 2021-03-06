Dansk allowed four goals on 29 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.
Dansk made his season debut, and while it wasn't a pretty process, he picked up his fourth NHL win. The 27-year-old goalie has mostly served as a backup to Marc-Andre Fleury while Robin Lehner (upper body) has been out. Dansk isn't likely to see much additional playing time for the Golden Knights this season.
