Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Back in action Wednesday
Lindberg (undisclosed) will rejoin the lineup Wednesday against the Coyotes, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coach Gerard Gallant suggested earlier in the day that there was a good chance we would see Lindberg back in the lineup Wednesday after he missed 14 consecutive games and that is indeed the case. He will slot in alongside Cody Eakin and Ryan Reaves, taking the place of David Perron in the lineup.
More News
