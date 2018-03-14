Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Continues to sit
Lindberg (undisclosed) will not dress again Wednesday against the Devils, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Lindberg will miss his eighth consecutive game because of the issue and there is no specified end in sight. The vast majority of fantasy owners shouldn't concern themselves with his status given Lindberg's nine points (seven goals, two assists) over 57 games, but those interested should keep an eye out for news suggesting he's nearing a return.
