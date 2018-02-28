Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Expected to sit with unknown malady
Lindberg (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Tuesday's game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
It's assumed Lindberg suffered this injury after taking a blast from the Kings' Kyle Clifford on Monday, but the jury's still out on the nature of his issue. Lindberg wasn't much of a fantasy force anyway, with just nine points in 57 games this campaign.
