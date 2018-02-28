Lindberg (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Tuesday's game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

It's assumed Lindberg suffered this injury after taking a blast from the Kings' Kyle Clifford on Monday, but the jury's still out on the nature of his issue. Lindberg wasn't much of a fantasy force anyway, with just nine points in 57 games this campaign.

