Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Failing to contribute
Lindberg has been held off the scoresheet in 10 straight games.
The month of October saw Lindberg register five goals in 11 games, which putt him well on pace to break his career high of 13. Unfortunately, November was not as kind to the natural center, as he went the entire month without recording a single point. With a new month right around the corner, perhaps the Swede can turn his season around and find a way to contribute in the offensive zone.
