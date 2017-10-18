Lindberg scored a first-period goal in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Sabres.

It was the second straight game with a goal for Lindberg, bringing him to three on the season. The 25-year-old Swede also blocked a season-high three shots in the contest. Averaging a career-high 13:35 of ice time, Lindberg may soon force his way onto a power-play unit if he keeps up his scoring.