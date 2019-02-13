Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Imposes physicality in loss
Lindberg amassed eight hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Lindberg has found himself out of the lineup in four out of six games for the Golden Knights in February. Lindberg typically plays with a physical edge, adding 56 hits to his nine points in 30 games this season, but the feistiness alone may not be enough to keep him in the lineup.
