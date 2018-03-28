Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Likely to play Wednesday
Lindberg (undisclosed) has a "good chance" of playing Wednesday night against the visiting Coyotes, according to Vegas coach Gerard Gallant, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Lindberg reportedly skated Monday ahead of a 4-1 home win over the Avalanche when the expansion club officially clinched a playoff spot, but he was spotted in a non-contact jersey at the time. It appears that his status will come down to pregame warmups.
