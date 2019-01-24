Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Not doing much for Knights
Lindberg has just two goals and nine points in 2018-19.
The Swedish winger has two of his nine points in the month of January, but for the most part, Lindberg has been easy to miss this season. The 27-year-old's shooting percentage of 4.2 is the lowest of his career, as Lindberg has been unable to convert on scoring chances when they've found him. Outside of deeper leagues, Lindberg should not be owned until he becomes a more consistent threat offensively.
