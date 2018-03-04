Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Not playing Sunday
Lindberg (undisclosed) will not play on Sunday in New Jersey.
The 26-year-old forward has now missed three straight games with the mysterious injury. Lindberg has just seven goals and nine points in 57 games in his first season with Vegas. His next chance to return will be Tuesday in Columbus.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Out again Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Expected to sit with unknown malady•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Snaps scoring drought Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Failing to contribute•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Finds back of the net•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Agrees to two-year deal with Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...