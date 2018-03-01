Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Out again Friday
Lindberg (undisclosed) will again sit out Friday against the Senators.
Lindberg will miss his second straight contest because of the undisclosed malady, with his next opportunity to return arriving Sunday against the Devils. His absence is much less notable from a fantasy standpoint. The 26-year-old pivot has racked up just nine points (seven goals, two assits) over 57 games this season and has tallied just one point since the calendar flipped to 2018.
