Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Remains sidelined
Lindberg (undisclosed) won't participate against Philadelphia on Sunday, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The cause of Lindberg's injury still hasn't been revealed, but he's now been sidelined since Feb. 26. In Lindberg's continued absence, Tomas Nosek should continue to suit up and play on the fourth line, and the 26-year-old will look to build upon the nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 57 games he's posted and attempt to return Wednesday against New Jersey.
