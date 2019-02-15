Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Scores in loss
Lindberg potted his third goal of the season in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Lindberg's goal came on three shots, and he added two PIM for good measure. Limited to 31 games this season, Lindberg now has 10 points, which means he's safe to avoid in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Imposes physicality in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Not doing much for Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Watching from press box•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Two goals in comeback win•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Likely to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...