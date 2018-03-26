Lindberg (undisclosed) was on the ice for Monday's game-day skate in a non-contact sweater, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Considering Lindberg hasn't been cleared for contact, its safe to assume he won't be in the lineup versus Colorado on Monday. The center has already been sidelined for 13 straight outings due to his undisclosed injury. Even once the Swede is cleared to play, he could struggle to crack the lineup and may have to continue watching from the press box -- this time as a healthy scratch.