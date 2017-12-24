Lindberg potted his seventh goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Lindberg is on his expected pace for goal-scoring with seven goals in 33 games, but has zero assists and a minus-5 rating on the year. His place in the lineup is more likely the result of head coach Gerard Gallant not wanting to mess with a winning formula than the 25-year-old's resume to this point. With only two goals to show for his last 22 games, the Swede's fantasy value is virtually non-existent.