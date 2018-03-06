Lindberg (undisclosed) won't suit up for Tuesday's game against Columbus, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lindberg is a rare contributor with just nine points through 57 games, and he was a healthy scratch five times this season. His absence allows Pierre-Edouard Bellemare to enter Tuesday's lineup in a fourth-line role.

