Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Still unavailable
Lindberg (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Wings.
Lindberg will miss a fifth consecutive game Thursday, and the Golden Knights have yet to release any details regarding a timeline for his recovery from his mystery injury. The 26-year-old pivot's continued absence will test Vegas' depth up front, but it will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners, as he's only totaled seven goals and nine points in 57 contests this campaign. The Golden Knights should release an update on Lindberg's status once he's given the green light to return to game action.
