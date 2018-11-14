Golden Knights' Oscar Lindberg: Watching from press box
Lindberg has served as a healthy scratch for the Golden Knights last seven games.
In the six games in which Lindberg was in the lineup, he got some looks on the power play (1:39 per game), but is still searching for his first point of the 2018-19 campaign. Once Erik Haula (lower body) or Paul Stastny (undisclosed) are cleared to return, Lindberg could be headed down to AHL Chicago.
More News
