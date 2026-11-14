Wotherspoon notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Wotherspoon missed about four weeks due to an upper-body injury. This was his second game back, and he's been filling a bottom-four role. The helper was his first point as a Golden Knight. Wotherspoon has added eight shots on net, six hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over eight appearances this season. Given his usage and his production so far, it's unlikely he repeats his 30-point breakout from last year.