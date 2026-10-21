The Golden Knights placed Wotherspoon (upper body) on injured reserve Wednesday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Wotherspoon has been dealing with his upper-body injury for over a week, and he's considered week-to-week. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but it isn't particularly surprising to see him land on injured reserve. Alexander Holtz was recalled by the Golden Knights on Wednesday as part of a corresponding move, while Jeremy Lauzon should continue to see an increased role in Wotherspoon's absence.