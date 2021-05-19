Brown (undisclosed) was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
While Brown has now been deemed healthy enough to play, there is no guarantee he draws into the Golden Knights' lineup during the postseason. The 28-year-old racked up seven hits and five shots on net in four appearances during the regular season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Shifts to LTIR•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Can't go Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Doesn't finish Saturday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: In lineup Saturday•