Brown scored a goal and logged five hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Brown tallied at 13:13 of the third period as the Golden Knights' fourth line got involved in the offense. The 29-year-old has two goals, 30 hits, 13 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through nine playoff contests. He's likely to remain in a fourth-line role going forward.