Brown has been added to Vegas' taxi squad.
Brown will be on hand as an emergency option for Saturday's outdoor game against the Avalanche. He has yet to crack the Golden Knights' lineup this season, but he made a single appearance with the big club last campaign, potting a goal in 10:04 of ice time.
