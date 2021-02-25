Brown was recalled from AHL Henderson to the taxi squad Thursday.
Brown will likely join the team on its upcoming road trip to Anaheim on Friday and Saturday. The 28-year-old has played just one NHL game since the 2016-17 season, so he'll mainly serve as depth at forward.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Returned to bus league•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Back on taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Shuffles to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Surfaces on taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Designated for waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Scores in limited time•