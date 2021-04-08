Brown (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Blues, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Brown won't be available for a second straight game, though the team hasn't revealed the extent of his injury. However, with Chandler Stephenson back from suspension, Brown may have been a healthy scratch anyway.
