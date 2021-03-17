Brown was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Brown has played in the last two games in a fourth-line role. His return to the active roster likely depends on if Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed) is ready to return Wednesday versus the Sharks.
