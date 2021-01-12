Brown was waived by the Golden Knights on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
An undrafted pivot from Boston College, Brown actually made his way into the Stanley Cup playoffs last season, but he's only appeared in 29 regular-season contests between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights. He could reemerge as an injury call-up, albeit in a fourth-line capacity for a Vegas team with all hands on deck offensively.
