Brown (undisclosed) left Saturday's game and did not return, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Brown left the game some time in the second period and did not return, logging only 5:14 of ice time Saturday. The 28-year-old was filling in for the suspended Chandler Stephenson. The cap-strapped Golden Knights can ill afford another injury -- they've had to play a couple of games with less than a full lineup due to salary constraints. More information on Brown's injury should arise before Monday's game in St. Louis.