Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Dropped down a level
Brown was demoted to AHL Chicago on Sunday.
Brown scored a goal in Sunday's contest against Anaheim. It was his first NHL goal in nearly four years. The 27-year-old forward has to be on AHL Chicago's roster tomorrow in order to be eligible for the AHL postseason. With Vegas off until Wednesday, Brown could be recalled again ahead of the team's next game.
