The Golden Knights recalled Brown from AHL Chicago on Sunday.

Brown earned his first NHL call up since 2016, as he's accumulated six goals and 19 points through 54 AHL games this year. The 27-year-old has played 28 NHL games in his career, posting just two points in that span. Brown could draw into the lineup as early as Sunday's game against Anaheim with Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) dealing with injury.