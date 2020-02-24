Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Gets goal in season debut
Brown scored a goal on two shots and dished six hits in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.
With Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) out, Brown drew into the lineup. The 27-year-old scored just his second NHL goal midway through the first period. Brown, a former Hurricane, has 19 points through 54 games with AHL Chicago this season. He'll likely serve in a bottom-six role during his stay in Vegas.
