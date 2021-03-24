Brown was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Brown has played in three of the Golden Knights' last six games. He'll likely compete with Cody Glass for playing time until Max Pacioretty (lower body) can return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Recalled from AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Plays with AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Descends to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Recalled from taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Joins active roster•