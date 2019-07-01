Brown signed a two-year, $1.4 million contract with Vegas on Monday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Brown's deal will start as a two-way contract for 2019-20, but then convert to a one-way deal for the second year. While that likely means the center will begin the upcoming season in the minors, he should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups throughout the year. In 70 appearances for AHL Charlotte last year, the 27-year-old notched 19 goals and 16 helpers before adding another 10 points in 11 postseason contests.