Golden Knights' Patrick Brown: Pens two-year deal
Brown signed a two-year, $1.4 million contract with Vegas on Monday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Brown's deal will start as a two-way contract for 2019-20, but then convert to a one-way deal for the second year. While that likely means the center will begin the upcoming season in the minors, he should be on the shortlist of potential call-ups throughout the year. In 70 appearances for AHL Charlotte last year, the 27-year-old notched 19 goals and 16 helpers before adding another 10 points in 11 postseason contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...