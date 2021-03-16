Brown was promoted to the active roster for Monday's game against the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Brown made his season debut Saturday and will be in the lineup for a second straight game. The 28-year-old should head back to the taxi squad once the Golden Knights' forwards are healthy.
