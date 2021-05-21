Brown scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 3.

Brown missed the last 22 games of the regular season with what head coach Pete DeBoer reveal was a torn hamstring, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. He likely wouldn't have been in the lineup Thursday, but Tomas Nosek (undisclosed) couldn't play, opening up a bottom-six job. Brown tallied the game-tying goal on a rebound from a Nick Holden shot at 15:19 of the second period. The 28-year-old Brown's last two points have both been playoff tallies -- he last got on the scoresheet on Aug. 15, 2020 in last year's first-round series versus the Blackhawks. The Michigan native isn't expected to feature higher than a fourth-line role unless the Golden Knights suffer a significant run of injuries.