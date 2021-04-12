Brown (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Brown will be required to miss the next six games, meaning his first possible return date is April 23. The 28-year-old has played just four games this season, so there's no guarantee that he'll play once he's healthy.
