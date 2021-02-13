Brown was recalled from AHL Henderson to the taxi squad Saturday.
Brown can practice and travel with the team, but he'll need to be activated from the taxi squad before making his Golden Knights debut. The 28-year-old has suited up in 29 NHL games, recording three points and eight PIM.
