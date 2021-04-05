Brown (undisclosed) will not be available for Monday's tilt with St. Louis.
Brown suffered a mysterious injury Saturday and is still dealing with the effects. The 28-year-old has been held without a point through four NHL games this season. He'll be questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Blues.
