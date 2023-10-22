Cotter had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Both points came on the power play. Cotter has three points in his last two games and four points in his last four games (one goal, three assists). The 23-year-old secured a role last season with his hard-nosed play, and this season, he already has 23 hits in six games. But now, Cotter may be adding offense to his repertoire. This situation bears monitoring.