Cotter notched an assist, two shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Cotter helped out on a Chandler Stephenson tally in the first period. The helper extended Cotter's point streak to four games (one goal, three assists). The 24-year-old has a career-high 19 points with 68 shots on net, 146 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 52 appearances. He can provide some fantasy value in deeper formats that value physicality while he's logging top-six minutes.