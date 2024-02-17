Cotter (illness) participated in the morning skate, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic, putting him on track to play Saturday against Carolina.
Cotter, who sat out Monday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota, has picked up six goals, 19 points, 68 shots and 166 hits in 52 games this season. He is projected to play on the third line versus the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Unavailable Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Assists in consecutive contests•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Garners helper•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Pots goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Snaps drought with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Stays warm with assist•