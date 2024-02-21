Cotter logged an assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Cotter picked up his first point in three games since he returned from a one-game absence due to an illness. The 24-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 79 shots on net, 166 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 55 outings. He's on track for a career year virtually across the board as he continues to log middle-six minutes and the occasional power-play time.