Cotter scored a goal, logged two hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Cotter put the Golden Knights ahead 3-1 in the second period. He'd previously been credited with another goal, but that one was later changed to Alex Pietrangelo. The tally snapped Cotter's five-game point drought. The 23-year-old has seen some top-six minutes at even strength lately despite the slump. He's up to nine goals, 12 points, 50 shots on net, 114 hits and a minus-3 rating through 35 appearances.