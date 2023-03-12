Cotter scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Cotter snapped an eight-game point drought with the tally. The 23-year-old has seen time all over the lineup this season -- he was on the first line before Ivan Barbashev took that spot following his move from St. Louis. Cotter worked on the third line Saturday, and that's likely the best spot for his high-energy style. He has 12 goals, four helpers, 147 hits, 65 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 47 appearances.