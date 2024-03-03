Cotter registered a pair of assists in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Sabres.

This was Cotter's first multi-point effort since Dec. 21. The 24-year-old has a career-high 22 points, 85 shots on net, 190 hits and 37 PIM through 60 appearances. He's also earned four power-play points, including one of his assists Saturday. Cotter saw 17:23 of ice time in the blowout loss, and he could join Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson on the top line if Brendan Brisson is removed from that spot.