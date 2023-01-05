site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Expected to play Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cotter (upper body) is expected to return to action against Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Cotter has missed the last eight games and is expected to see third line action with William Karlsson and Phil Kessel. Cotter has four goals and six points in 22 games this season.
